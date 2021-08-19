Listen to Client Liaison’s fist-pumping new single ‘Elevator Up’

Ahead of their appearance on triple j’s Like A Version tomorrow (August 20), Client Liaison have shared an eruptive new single titled ‘Elevator Up’.

A bold and energetic cut drawing heavy influence from ‘90s techno, ‘Elevator Up’ comes as the sixth track to be released from the Melbourne duo’s forthcoming second album, ‘Divine Intervention’, following singles such as ‘Intervention’ and ‘House Of Holy’.

The new track arrives alongside a Peter Hume-directed music video, taking place entirely in an elevator. Take a look at it below:

In a press release, Client Liaison describe ‘Elevator Up’ – produced by PNAU and Empire Of The Sun member Nick Littlemore – as “our dirtiest club tune yet”.

“The song is for nights that don’t want to end,” the band said. “Always on the move, seeking a higher high but forever stuck in the party purgatory between heaven and hell.”

Initially set for release on September 10, ‘Divine Intervention’ will now land on October 1 via Warner. The delay comes alongside news that Client Liaison have cancelled their forthcoming headline tour, owing to complications surrounding the recent surge in COVID-19 cases along the east coast.

The duo’s two Melbourne shows booked for Saturday October 2, however, will still go ahead. Both are set to take place at the city’s Forum Theatre, with tickets for the early show still on sale from Client Liaison’s website.