Listen to Clowns’ new tongue-in-cheek love song, ‘Sarah’

Melbourne-based punk outfit Clowns have returned with their second release for 2021: a punchy, tongue-in-cheek love song titled ‘Sarah’.

Following up on the May release of ‘Does It Matter?’ – which marked their first track since 2019 – the new tune stands out with a sharp, melodic hook, and a roaring guitar solo at the halfway mark.

Like its predecessor, the track was co-written with producer and engineer Matt Squire, who typically works with more pop-centric acts like Panic! At The Disco and One Direction.

Released today (July 21) through NOFX’s Fat Wreck Chords label, ‘Sarah’ comes alongside a performance-based music video. The Nick Manuell-directed clip was filmed at Melbourne’s Big Door Studios, where the track was also recorded.

Take a look at the video for ‘Sarah’ – which, as the band quipped in a press release, “rocks so hard that it was made it illegal in many countries” – below:

“I’ve never met a Sarah that I haven’t liked,” Clowns frontman Stevie Williams said in a statement. “It’s a great name which seems to breed excellent qualities in people. That being said, the Sarah we are referring to metaphorically in this song is the hormone serotonin, and oh boy, is our Facebook relationship status ‘it’s complicated’.”

Thematically, the band explained that ‘Sarah’ looks to explore the parallels between the euphoric feelings of a drug-induced high, and those that one feels when they fall in love.

“[Love] can elevate your life to heights you never knew were possible, but can at the same time be life-crushingly addictive,” Willians continued.

“We all love Sarah, don’t we? But what happens when she goes away? Why does she go away so often? How come we are so smitten in her presence and yet so surprised when leaves, especially after a life long history of this ambivalent behaviour? It’s love and lacklustre for all of us with love and Sarah.”

Pending the ongoing COVID-spurred lockdowns in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, Clowns are set to embark on an eight-date Australian tour starting next week.

The run is scheduled to kick off in Alice Springs with an appearance at the Blacken Open Air festival on Friday July 31, with headline shows booked for Geelong, Adelaide, Melbourne, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast. The band are also locked in to perform at the 2021 Halloween Hysteria festival in Brisbane come October.

Tickets for all of the band’s upcoming shows are on sale now.