Listen to Coldplay’s expansive cover of Kid Cudi’s ‘Day ‘n’ Nite’

Coldplay have shared an expansive cover of Kid Cudi‘s 2008 hit ‘Day ‘n’ Nite’ – check out their version below.

The cover arrives for a new Spotify Singles release, which also features a new version of ‘Let Somebody Go’, their recent collaboration with Selena Gomez.

“‘Day ‘n’ Nite’ I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it,” frontman Chris Martin said of the band’s decision to cover the track, which they turn into a stadium-ready song full of pulsating synths.

“Martin added: This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, ‘Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.’”

Of ‘Let Somebody Go’, Martin added: “I have always loved Selena’s voice and when ‘Let Somebody Go’ arrived it felt like she was the only person to sing it with.

“I’m so happy she said yes. She is wonderful to work with and the kind of artist whose work sounds even better after you get to meet them.”

Listen to both tracks on the new Spotify Singles release below.

Earlier this month, Coldplay and Selena Gomez shared a surreal new video for ‘Let Somebody Go‘.

The black and white clip was directed by Dave Meyers who did the videos for Coldplay’s previous singles ‘Higher Power‘ and ‘My Universe‘ with BTS.

It finds frontman Chris Martin and Gomez in a world not dissimilar to Marvel‘s Doctor Strange or Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

The track is taken from Coldplay’s recent album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which arrived last October.

Coldplay are set to embark on an eco-friendly world tour next month on the back of the new album, with dates scheduled at London’s Wembley Stadium, Glasgow, Paris, Berlin and other European cities throughout July and August.

During a Big Read interview with NME last October, bassist Guy Berryman said the band had “made a great start” with the sustainable shows. “Whatever we end up doing, will be a Phase One, but there always has to be an improvement and a continual cycle,” he said.