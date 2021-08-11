Listen to Courtney Barnett’s new single ‘Before You Gotta Go’

Courtney Barnett has shared her latest single ‘Before You Gotta Go’ – you can hear the new song below.

The track is the next preview of Barnett’s forthcoming new album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, which is set for release on November 12 via Marathon Artists.

‘Before You Gotta Go’ has been released today (August 11) and features co-production from Warpaint‘s Stella Mozgawa.

Advertisement

“Sometimes I try to say everything in one song, or put my whole belief system into a vox pop, but you just can’t do that — it’s impossible,” Barnett said in a statement about her new song.

‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ is the follow-up to Barnett’s second solo album ‘Tell Me How You Really Feel’, which came out in May 2018. You can see the tracklist for the forthcoming LP below.

1. ‘Rae Street’

2. ‘Sunfair Sundown’

3. ‘Here’s the Thing’

4. ‘Before You Gotta Go’

5. ‘Turning Green’

6. ‘Take it Day By Day’

7. ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’

8. ‘Write a List of Things to Look Forward To’

9. ‘Splendour’

10. ‘Oh the Night’

Barnett is among the many names who are set to contribute to a new tribute album to ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’.

Advertisement

The likes of Iggy Pop, Sharon Van Etten, Michael Stipe, St. Vincent and Matt Berninger all feature on the record, which is set for release next month.