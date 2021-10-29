Listen to Crooked Colours’ new track with Masked Wolf and Jasiah, ‘Light Year’

Crooked Colours have linked up with rappers Masked Wolf and Jasiah for a new single called ‘Light Year’.

The Perth outfit take their production in a new direction, opting for trap beats to complement the bars of their feature artists. Sydney’s Masked Wolf kicks off the track, with a verse from Ohio’s Jasiah picking up about halfway through. Crooked Colours’ Phil Slabber also adds his own vocal touch towards the latter end of the song.

The track arrived alongside an accompanying music video, in which Leon De Baughn shows his Crooked Colours bandmates a demo that gets thrown out the window of their van. It’s found by Masked Wolf, who records over it and passes it along to Jasiah, before eventually ending up back with the trio. Watch it below.

It’s the third piece of new music from Crooked Colours this year, having dropped ‘No Sleep’ back in March and linking up with Hayden James for ‘Rather Be With You’ in July.

Back in 2020, they dropped ‘Love Language’ and ‘Falling’, hinting that a third album – the follow up to 2019’s ‘Langata’ – was on the way.

Masked Wolf shot to international fame after his 2019 track ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ went viral on TikTok. He’s set to headline Queensland festival B.Social later this year, alongside The Jungle Giants.