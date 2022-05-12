Listen to Crooked Colours’ silky new single ‘Feel It’

Crooked Colours have returned with their first new single for the year: a buzzy, club-primed synth-pop gem titled ‘Feel It’.

Building on the enigmatic, mood-driven sound the Perth trio cut their teeth on, ‘Feel It’ shines with a warm, glitch-flourished groove. The song’s structure is framed around chopped-up vocal clips, warbling pad synths and a clicky, earwormish drum beat, all of which gel with a radiant energy when the chorus – “I want it all now (you know) / I wanna feel that high” – kicks in.

Have a listen to ‘Feel It’ below:

Advertisement

In a statement shared with its release yesterday (May 11), band member Phil Slabber explained that Crooked Colours wrote ‘Feel It’ during one of their first writing trips as a band. They were in North America at the time, and found themselves in a position where they were “realising the work it took into being fortunate in this position but still wanting more from our career”.

The band came to the realisation, Slabber continued, “that you can always do better”, but wondered “if that is detrimental or not” to their continued growth. In closing, he said the new single “encompasses a lot of hard work but at the same time the pursuit of something better” – a timely notion with Crooked Colours’ third album on the horizon.

The band are due to release a new LP – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Langata’ – sometime this year. We’re yet to receive a title or release date, but we know ‘Feel It’ will appear on the tracklist, as will last October’s ‘Light Year’ single (which featured rappers Masked Wolf and Jasiah).

They’ll also premiere new tracks from the record on their upcoming headline tour – the biggest Crooked Colours have ever embarked on – taking them to stages in Wellington, Auckland, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney from July. Tickets go on sale tomorrow – find all the details here.

Advertisement

Since releasing ‘Langata’ in 2019, the band have released three further singles: ‘Love Language’, ‘Falling’ and ‘No Sleep’. They also linked up with Slenderbodies on their single ‘Superpowerful’ – which the Californian indie-pop duo shared last January – and with Hayden James for his single ‘Rather Be With You’ single last July.