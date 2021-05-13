Listen to Crowded House’s new single, ‘Playing With Fire’

Crowded House have shared a new single ‘Playing With Fire’ in the lead-up to their new album’s arrival.

The single’s music video, directed by Simon Mark Brown, sees the band perform at a regal theatre in front of a one-person audience. A number of supporting musicians, cyclists and dancers join them on-stage throughout the video.

Watch the clip for ‘Playing With Fire’ below:

“This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020,” lead singer Neil Finn said in a statement.

“‘Playing With Fire’ carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom.”

‘Playing With Fire’ joins Crowded House’s previous singles ‘To The Island’ and ‘Whatever You Want’ on their forthcoming album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’, due out June 4. The new album marks the band’s first full-length release in more than a decade, following 2010’s ‘Intriguer’.

“We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy,” Finn said back in February.

“We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world.”

‘To The Island’ was also remixed by both Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra last month.