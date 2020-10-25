Listen to Cub Sport’s stunning cover of Powderfinger’s ‘These Days’

Cub Sport have shared their version of Powderfinger‘s classic ‘These Days’ after performing a live rendition at the AFL Grand Final in Brisbane yesterday (October 24).

The indie-pop outfit’s take on the song centres around Tim Nelson’s soaring vocals, punctuated by understated, crystalline synths and drums. Listen to their cover of the ‘Odyssey Number Five’ favourite below:

Advertisement

Last month, Powderfinger themselves revealed they had turned down an offer to perform at this year’s Grand Final, explaining that they’d “rather make way for active Queensland artists”.

They suggested a slew of local acts in their place, including Cub Sport along with Thelma Plum, who also performed last night.

Other acts who appeared as part of this year’s all-Australian entertainment lineup included DMA’S, Electric Fields, Busby Marou, Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale and more.

Cub Sport released their fourth studio album, ‘Like Nirvana’, in July. In a five-star review, NME called it “an unflinching document of trauma and growth” that sees Nelson “building his own church where queer love, begetting self-love, is something sacred and unassailable”.

In August, the band shared a remix of their Mallrat-featuring ‘Like Nirvana’ track ‘Break Me Down’ by Northeast Party House.

Advertisement

Powderfinger, meanwhile, are currently gearing up to release new album ‘Unreleased’ next month. As its title suggests, the record will contain previously unreleased tracks recorded between 1998 and 2010.

The band reunited for a one-off livestream concert in May titled ‘One Night Lonely’, performing together for the first time in a decade. They were able to raise $450,000 towards mental health charities Support Act and Beyond Blue through the gig.