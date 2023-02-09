Listen to CXLOE’s anthemic new single ‘Cheating On Myself’

Sydney alt-pop artist CXLOE has shared her first new music for the year, releasing ‘Cheating On Myself’.

The anthemic cut serves as a reminder to put yourself first rather than investing in people who won’t return the energy. Full-bodied production and CXLOE’s soaring vocals drive the song home.

Created by Felix Morreo, the accompanying visualiser features an assortment of vintage polaroid pictures of bedrooms, beaches, weddings, families and friends, couples and more, capturing a feeling of nostalgia. Check it out below:

CXLOE has been teasing the single for the past week, yesterday (January 9) sharing a short clip with a candid caption pertaining to the song’s theme: “Self sabotage disguised itself in bad excuses, lonely nights and a whole lot of yeses.”

“For so long I believed that my happiness should come second and that I was actually capable of fixing the problems that plagued the people I love. Was the hell I put myself through in my 20’s worth it or did I just cheat myself out of the best years of my life,” she wrote.

It’s the latest in a slew of singles over the past few years from the Australian pop artist (now based in the US). She only released one cut, ‘Till The Wheels Fall Off’, in 2022, sharing ‘New Trick’, ‘Close’, ‘Soft Rock’ and ‘Cry & Drive’ the year prior.