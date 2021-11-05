Listen to CXLOE’s confident new single ‘New Trick’

Only a month after her last release, CXLOE is back with another new single, sharing the confident ‘New Trick’.

The danceable cut carries CXLOE’s usual dark-pop edge, paired with a pounding drop and catchy hook. It was written with fellow pop singers Jess Kent and Charley, among others, and produced by Xavier Dunn, who’s worked with a host of artists including Jack River, GRAACE and Yorke.

An accompanying music video arrived alongside the track, directed by Liam Pethick of Mushroom Creative House. It sees CXLOE and a troupe of dancers perform choreography against a barren landscape, that looks more like a remote desert than the Cronulla area around which it was filmed. Check it out below.

“‘New Trick’ is all about newfound, unapologetic confidence,” CXLOE said of the track in a press statement.

“Unfortunately, we often find ourselves in situations where we are suppressing feelings and hiding oneself in fear of being persecuted. The song talks about finally letting go of that fear and embracing confidence and individuality. Often, this brave trait doesn’t come naturally to most people, so when it does, it only feels best to describe it as a New Trick.”

It’s the fourth offering from CXLOE this year, following on from the dark and synthy ‘Close’ last month. She also released ‘Soft Rock’ back in August and ‘Cry & Drive’ in May, in honour of her late grandmother. The tracks are all set to feature on a forthcoming project.

CXLOE’s debut EP ‘Heavy, Pt. 1’ arrived last year, comprising tracks such as ‘One and Lonely’, ’12 Steps’ and ‘Heavy’.