Listen to Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s soulful new single ‘Because’

Danger Mouse and Black Thought have shared a second song from their upcoming debut collaborative debut album ‘Cheat Codes‘ – listen to ‘Because’ below.

‘Because’ follows ‘No Gold Teeth’, which was released last month, and features guest turns by Joey Bada$$, Russ and Dylan Cartlidge.

Set to be released on August 12 via BMG, ‘Cheat Codes’ is Danger Mouse’s first hip-hop full-length since his ‘DANGERDOOM’ collaboration with the late MF DOOM which was released in October 2005.

Joey Bada$$ said: “I’ve always been a big fan of Black Thought and Danger Mouse. I think Black Thought is one of the greatest rappers ever, so when they asked me to get on this record, it was a no-brainer, plus the record is fire!

“I still remember the first time I heard ‘You Got Me’ the video was shot on my great-grandmother’s block and I was actually there that day when I was a child. It changed the way I looked at music. I’m very honoured to be a part of this track. We’re making history!”

Russ added: “Being able to collaborate with one of the greatest lyricists of all time is an honor and to do it in unison with Danger Mouse is something I’m just really proud to be a part of.”

‘Cheat Codes’, meanwhile, follows Thought’s pioneering output with legendary Philadelphia group The Roots and his critically acclaimed solo trilogy, ‘Streams Of Thought’ – the third volume of which was released in 2020.

The album, which was initially rumoured to be called ‘Dangerous Thoughts’, is something that the pair began the initial idea for “maybe 13 or 14 years ago”, Black Thought revealed when he first teased the project in an interview in 2020.

“It’s a feel-good record,” he said. “It’s a record for people who got into hip-hop and sort of evolved at the same period of time that we did. We’re the elder statesmen at this point, so I feel like this record is reflective of that too.”

Thought added that the album, which features A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, MF DOOM, Michael Kiwanuka, Kid Sister, Raekwon, Conway The Machine and more, is “a return for [Danger Mouse] to hip-hop and to sampling in this way”.