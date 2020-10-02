Listen to Darcy Baylis’ new single with Emma Acs, ‘No Other Dream’

Darcy Baylis has shared his second single for the year with ‘No Other Dream’, alongside the announcement of forthcoming EP ‘Days After Breaking’.

The lush, atmospheric track – produced by Baylis – is a collaboration with Cophenhagen artist Emma Acs, who provides vocals. Stream it below:

“I met Emma in Paris in February at a show we were both playing. We spoke briefly about collaborating there but she was going back to Denmark and I was going back to Berlin,” Baylis told NME.

“The next night there was a cyclone engulfing most of central Europe that essentially cancelled all air travel for 48 hours. We all had to stay in a hotel outside of Paris and that’s where I started making ideas for the collab. I was trying to make this slow-motion, hazy drum ‘n’ bass track that was also a bit emo. Emma thinks it sounds like Kylie Minogue, which is also a great thing.”

Baylis’ new EP ‘Days After Breaking’ follows up his sophomore album, last year’s ‘A House Breaking’, and will feature the newly-released single along with ‘Sorbitol Freestyle’, which dropped back in January. The five-track release – which Baylis describes as “emo trance” – is due out October 23 via Burning Rose Records. Pre-orders are available now.

‘No Other Dream’ is the latest in a string of collaborations Baylis has been a part of this year. Back in July, Baylis linked up with Kllo‘s Simon Lam and Lucianblomkamp on the track ‘Madison’. The same month, he dropped ‘This Moment I Miss’, a collaborative EP with Wicca Phase Springs Eternal – Baylis produced the EP and also contributed vocals to closing track ‘Pain Killer’.