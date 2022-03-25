Listen to Dave Grohl’s new metal album as Dream Widow

Dave Grohl has released metal album as the fictional band Dream Widow, who feature in the plot of the Foo Fighters‘ recent comedy-horror film Studio 666.

In the film, the band hire a mansion in Encino to record their 10th studio album, but Grohl soon becomes possessed by a curse and begins viciously attacking his bandmates. We learn that decades earlier, Dream Widow experienced a similar fate, with the band recording a “lost album” before their frontman murdered the rest of the band.

Now, that “lost album” is available to stream. The eight-track release, which was previewed with ‘March Of The Insane’ last month, opens with the frenzied, rapid-fire death metal of ‘Encino’.

Advertisement

Tracks like ‘The Sweet Abyss’ and ‘Angel With Severed Wings’ explore more melodic territory, while ‘Becoming’ draws heavily on doom and sludge influences. The record closes with the epic, sprawling 10-minute-long ‘Lacrimus dei Ebrius’. Listen to the album in full below:

In a four-star review of Studio 666, NME praised the Foo Fighters’ onscreen presence. “Comfortable, confident and characterful, they play to individual strengths that illuminate personalities too often hidden behind their scene-stealing frontman,” Mark Beaumont wrote of Grohl’s bandmates.

“Pat Smear makes for a classic comedic bumbler, shameless in his product placement. Keyboardist Rami Jaffee plays the band horndog with theatrical relish, right up to a demise that gives new meaning to the phrase ‘doing the nasty’. Bassist Nate Mendel, it turns out, has serious acting chops, and Dave’s own screen charisma is apparent.”

Yesterday (March 24), the Foo Fighters were added to the performance roster for next month’s Grammy Awards ceremony, along with Nas and H.E.R. They’ll join previously-announced performers Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X and more when the ceremony takes place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3.