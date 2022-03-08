Listen to David Byrne and Mitski’s duet on ‘This Is A Life’

David Byrne and Mitski have released a new collaboration today (March 8). Listen to ‘This Is A Life’ below.

The song features on the soundtrack for the new A24 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Son Lux have scored the sci-fi action film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film is released in the US on March 25 (UK date TBA), while the soundtrack lands on April 8.

Advertisement

Other contributions on the soundtrack come from Andre 3000, Randy Newman, Moses Sumney, Nina Moffitt, Chris Pattishall, Rob Moose, yMusic, Surrija, and actor Stephanie Hsu.

Listen to ‘This Is A Life’ here:

Sharing a statement about their work on the project, Sox Lux said: “Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project.

“What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humour into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

Advertisement

You can see the full details of the soundtrack here:

Everything Everywhere All At Once original soundtrack:

01. ‘This Is A Life’ (Extended) [ft. Mitski and David Byrne]

02. ‘Wang Family Portrait’

03. ‘Very Busy’

04. ‘Vvvery Busy’

05. ‘What Are You Thinking About?’

06. ‘What A Fast Elevator!’

07. ‘Switch Shoes To The Wrong Feet’

08. ‘Nothing Could Possibly Matter More’

09. ‘A Choice’

10. ‘Chapstick’

11. ‘The Fanny Pack’

12. ‘Jobu Tupaki’

13. ‘The Alphaverse’

14. ‘The Mission’ [ft. Nina Moffitt]

15. ‘Deirdre Fight’

16. ‘Waymond Cries’

17. ‘I Love You Kung Fu’

18. ‘My Life Without You’ [ft. André Benjamin]

19. ‘The Story Of Jobu’ [ft. Nina Moffitt]

20. ‘Rendezvous At The Premiere’

21. ‘It’s You… Juju Toobootie’ [ft. Chris Pattishall and Nina Moffitt]

22. ‘Everything Bagel’

23. ‘You’re Living Your Worst You’

24. ‘The Boxcutter’ [ft. André Benjamin]

25. ‘Send Every Available Jumper’

26. ‘Opera Fight’ [ft. Surrija and yMusic]

27. ‘Dog Fight’ [ft. André Benjamin]

28. ‘Drummer Fight’

29. ‘Plug Fight’

30. ‘Pinky Fight’ [ft. André Benjamin]

31. ‘I Have Been Watching’ [ft. Rob Moose and Nina Moffitt]

32. ‘Somewhere Out There In All That Noise’

33. ‘Jobu Sees All’

34. ‘The Temple’

35. ‘Evelyn Everywhere’

36. ‘Evelyn All At Once’

37. ‘This Is How I Fight’

38. ‘In Another Life’

39. ‘It All Just Goes Away’

40. ‘Clair de Lune’ (Pied au Piano) [ft. Chris Pattishall]

41. ‘Come Recover’ (Empathy Fight)

42. ‘Your Day Will Come’ (Empathy Fight)

43. ‘Let Me Go’

44. ‘Specks of Time’

45. ‘This Is A Life’ [ft. Mitski and David Byrne]

46. ‘Fence’ [ft. Moses Sumney]

47. ‘Now We’re Cookin’’ [ft. Randy Newman]

48. ‘Sucked Into A Bagel’ [ft. Stephanie Hsu]

49. ‘I Love You’