Listen to David Guetta and Morten team up on twisted club smash ‘Permanence’

David Guetta and Danish DJ Morten have joined forces once again for a new track called ‘Permanence’ – you can listen to it below.

Their latest collaboration follows on from their December 2021 track ‘Alive Again’, and their Future Rave remix of Guetta and Sia‘s classic club anthem ‘Titanium’.

‘Permanence’, which has previously been teased in DJ sets by both artists, takes listeners down a black hole jam-packed with sharp synths and ethereal, gospel-like vocals; woven together by a sea of haunting bass thumps.

Morten said ‘Permanence’ is one of the records he’s “most proud of being a part of”, in a post on social media.

You can listen to the pair’s latest collaboration below:

Last summer, David Guetta teamed up with Mistajam and John Newman for a new rework of Whitney Houston classic ‘How Will I Know’.

Titled ‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)’, the modern reworking sees the three artists giving the 1985 track a 21st century twist.

“Who can resist the chorus from such a classic record as ‘How Will I Know!’””Guetta said in a statement. “Full of old school Piano House grooves, this has sunshine all the way through it. Working with MistaJam and John Newman together has made it my 2021 song of the summer.”

Meanwhile, Creamfields South recently announced the first wave of acts for its 2022 event, which will see David Guetta and Calvin Harris headline the Chelmsford festival.

Also part of the “phase one” line-up are Fatboy Slim, Deadmau5, CamelPhat, Becky Hill, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones and Charlotte De Witte. More names are expected in the coming months.

The inaugural dance festival will take place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex between June 2 and June 4, 2022. Tickets are available here.