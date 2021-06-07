Listen to Dear Seattle’s cruisy new single ‘In My Head’

Sydney indie-rockers Dear Seattle have released their latest single, ‘In My Head’.

Contrasting the quartet’s commonly energetic, punk-infused grit, the track simmers with a bright, melodic electric guitar lead and understated percussion, with subtle acoustic strumming and backing vocal harmonies filling the mix.

Listen to ‘In My Head’ below:

According to frontman Brae Fisher, ‘In My Head’ tackles themes of introspection. “[It’s] about stepping back into your regular life after a period of withdrawn reflection, walking around like a spectator to your own life,” he said in a press release.

“There’s a thin barrier of disconnection as you try to adjust and settle back into everyday interactions, which is just enough to make you notice the true absurdity of monotonous small talk and forced conversations.”

Musically, Fisher noted that Dear Seattle were keen to explore “a more nuanced and mature direction”. The band also confirmed that a music video for ‘In My Head’ will premiere this Friday (June 11).

‘In My Head’ is Dear Seattle’s first single in over two years, following the February 2019 release of their debut album, ‘Don’t Let Go’. Released through Domestic La La, the label spearheaded by Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell, the LP sported three singles: ‘Maybe’, ‘Daytime TV’ and ‘Try’.

Dear Seattle will celebrate their return with a four-date string of shows next month. With support from Canberran grunge revivalists Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, the band will take to stages in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale tomorrow (June 9) at 9am AEST, and will be available from the band’s website.

Dear Seattle’s ‘In My Head’ Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 2 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 9 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 16 – Adelaide, Fat Controller

Saturday 17 – Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom