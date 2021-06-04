Listen to Death By Denim’s vibe-heavy new single, ‘Small World’

Perth-native indie-rock outfit Death By Denim have shared a radiant new single titled ‘Small World’.

Premiered earlier this week on triple j’s Good Nights program, ‘Small World’ burns brightly with a Britpop-inspired sound accented by dreamy synths and warm lead vocals.

Lend your ears to ‘Small World’ below:

Lead guitarist and songwriter Palle Mazzulla detailed the origins of ‘Small World’ in a press release, noting that the seeds for it were sewn during a bout of mental instability.

“I’m in my room, my bank account is quite low, I’m cut up over a relationship ending, lacking self-esteem, a bit sick and just generally trying to figure out what I’m doing with my life,” he said.

“Things haven’t gone the way I wanted in certain areas – so I wrote this song. I am very fortunate that my problems don’t compare to what’s going on in the world right now thanks to the pandemic, but they still feel heavy.”

The track marks an evolution in Death By Denim’s strength as songwriters; as Mazzulla explains, the band were eager to make ‘Small World’ a more introspective release than songs they’d made in years past, and experiment with new instrumentation.

“For this new release, we really focused on getting back in touch with what’s going on in all of our lives, getting more personal with our lyrics and have them shine through,” he said.

“‘Small World’ really stood out in the studio, and the addition of a 12-string guitar was something we hadn’t done before. Nik fully explored his vocal range before the last chorus and just poured his heart into the whole performance,” he adds.

According to that same press release, ‘Small World’ serves as the first sample of Death By Denim’s as-yet-untitled second album.

The four-piece released their debut effort, ‘Sleepless And Sunkissed’, in November of 2020. It featured the singles ‘Jump To Mars’, ‘Homemade’ and ‘Out Of Habit’.

Death By Denim are currently on tour in support of ‘Sleepless And Sunkissed’. They’re set to perform sold-out headline shows in Wollongong tonight (June 4) and Sydney tomorrow (June 5), before hitting stages in Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide. Remaining tickets are on sale now through the band’s website.

Earlier this year, Death By Denim performed via livestream for the 2021 edition of South By Southwest.