Listen to Denzel Curry channel his inner (evil) Batman on new track ‘Bad Luck’

Denzel Curry has shared a metal-infused new single, ‘Bad Luck’, from the forthcoming soundtrack to DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal series.

The track sees Curry, alongside collaborator PlayThatBoiZay, spitting bars over a bed of shredding guitars and punchy drums. In a press statement, Curry explained that although he was initially apprehensive towards the idea, he saw the track as an opportunity to experiment.

“I was in the studio one day with Zay [PlayThatBoiZay] and Kwesi [Kwes Darko], and Zay had this idea to do a rock record,” he said.

Advertisement

“At first I wasn’t really with it, my fans been wanting me to try it for a while but I honestly don’t want to be looked at as ‘the rock guy’ or be put in a box for my art, you know?

“I have this motto that I use in the studio, though, of ‘shoot first, ask questions later,’ so after a few convos we called up my homie Spencer [Pollard] from Trash Talk and made it happen. Some of you might love it and some might even hate it. For us, it was an experiment.”

Listen to ‘Bad Luck’ below.

Drawing inspiration from the Dark Nights: Death Metal comics, Curry takes the role of one of its villains, The Darkfather, on ‘Bad Luck’. Per the comics, The Darkfather is a fusion of Batman and Darkseid, who reigns over the planet Apokolips.

In addition to his inclusion on the series’ official soundtrack, due for release June 18 through DC/Loma Vista, Curry appears as The Darkfather on a variant cover of Dark Nights: Death Metal #3. Take a look at the cover below.

Advertisement

‘Bad Luck’ comes as the fifth single from the Tyler Bates-curated Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, following ‘Broken Dreams, Inc’ by Rise Against (which received a dark industrial remix by HEALTH), ‘Forged By Neron’ by Mastodon, ‘Diana’ by Chelsea Wolfe, and ‘Meet Me In The Fire’ by Maria Brink featuring Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack.

The soundtrack will also feature contributions from Manchester Orchestra, IDLES, Soccer Mommy, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and the late Chester Bennington’s band Grey Daze.

Teaming up with Kenny Beats, Denzel Curry released his most recent album, ‘Unlocked 1.5’ – an updated version of the duo’s ‘Unlocked’ record from February 2020 – in March. Curry also recently collaborated with Nyck Caution for the track ‘Bad Day’, which appeared on Caution’s debut album ‘Anywhere But Here’.

Last year, Curry dropped the Bandcamp-exclusive standalone single ‘Live From The Abyss’. All profits from the track were donated to Dream Defenders, a youth body organising against police brutality, prisons, deportation and war.