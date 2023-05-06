Listen to Depeche Mode’s ‘Ghosts Again (Remixes)’

Depeche Mode have shared eight remixes of their ‘Memento Mori‘ single ‘Ghosts Again’ – stream below.

‘Ghosts Again (Remixes)’ is a Martin Gore and Dave Gahan-approved collection of reinterpretations of the single from the bands 15th studio album.

Chris Liebing and Luke Slater have collaborated for one of the remixes.

Advertisement

Liebling said: “I have been a big fan of Depeche Mode for so many years. They have influenced the way that I think about music and DJ. I’m extremely grateful that I could not only do another remix, but that I also got to do it with one of the biggest legends in techno world [Luke Slater].”

Slater added: “When I was a kid I was buying Depeche Mode 7-inches, the early ones. I remember that well…What I love about Depeche Mode is that over the years they have just formed a world of themselves…They’ve kind of covered this timeless zone and I think that’s really special.”

Matthew Herbert, who contributed his ‘Feelings’ remix of ‘Ghosts Again’, commented: “I quite liked the idea of ‘We’ll be ghosts again’…everyone vanished from the dancefloor. The idea of the temporary community that’s being built.”

And Davide Rossi, who recorded strings for ‘Memento Mori’ and contributed a strings-only version, said: “I wanted to do this [remix] as a tribute to my love for the band. I am so thrilled that they decided to keep it and release it.”

Depeche Mode’s ‘Ghosts Again (Remixes) tracklist:

Advertisement

01. ‘Ghosts Again Massano Remix’

02. ‘Ghosts Again Chris Liebing vs Luke Slater Remix’

03. ‘Ghosts Again Miss Grit Remix’

04. ‘Ghosts Again Rival Consoles Remix’

05. ‘Ghosts Again Matthew Herbert’s Feelings Remix’

06. ‘Ghosts Again Davide Rossi Strings Remix’

07. ‘Ghosts Again Bergsonist’s Shadow Mix’

08. ‘Ghosts Again Nik Colk Void Remix’

Meanwhile, Depeche Mode announced recently the acts that will be joining them as support on their upcoming ‘Memento Mori’ tour.

The iconic duo announced that Cold Cave and Young Fathers are among the names joining them throughout their 34 upcoming shows. Other freshly announced artists joining them include Berlin-based band Hope, former Savages singer turned solo star Jehnny Beth and British trip-hop band Haelos.

The European leg of the tour kicks off later this month with two performances in the Netherlands taking place on May 16 and May 18. From there, the band play a series of gigs in countries including Sweden, Germany, France, Italy, the UK and Austria before ending in Norway on August 11.

The upcoming tour dates are in support of band’s new album, ‘Memento Mori’, which was released in March.

Speaking to NME recently, Gore spoke of his appreciation for Scottish trio Young Fathers, one of the acts who will be joining them on tour.

“I’ve been having to listen to a lot of stuff for remixes and support artists lately,” Gahan said. “A band I thought were very unique were Young Fathers. I’ve been listening to their albums and watching live performances, and they’re just so different to everything else.”

Discussing the new LP, members Gore and Gahan also reflected on the passing of synth player and founding member Andy Fletcher in May 2022, and spoke to NME about their determination to support the next generation of artists.

“It’s a ‘get up and do it yourself’ spirit,” Gahan said of what inspires their continuously renewed appeal for new generations of acts. “Do it your way and don’t be told how to. Eventually it will work out for you.”