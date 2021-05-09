Listen to Devonté Hynes’ score for Gia Coppola’s film ‘Mainstream’

Devonté Hynes – AKA Blood Orange – has released the original soundtrack he produced for Gia Coppola’s latest film Mainstream.

Mainstream landed in US cinemas on Friday (May 7), starring Spiderman‘s Andrew Garfield and Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke. It follows Hawke’s character on her quest for internet stardom, enlisting a charismatic stranger (Garfield) to help her make videos.

Hynes’ 17-track score for the film was one he composed, performed, mixed and produced himself, marking his first body of work since Blood Orange’s 2019 mixtape ‘Angel’s Pulse’.

Listen to the Mainstream soundtrack below.

It’s his second time working with Coppola, having produced the soundtrack for her 2013 film Palo Alto, which starred James Franco and Emma Roberts.

“I love everything Dev makes,” Coppola said in a statement, as per Pitchfork.

“For Mainstream, I felt he really tapped into the many emotions you weave through when trying to coexist in this new digital world, yet still keeping it classic.”

Hynes also scored Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino’s HBO series We Are Who We Are last year, as well as Grammy Award-winning director Melina Matsouka’s debut 2019 film Queen & Slim.

Hynes as Blood Orange released his last album in 2018, titled ‘Negro Swan’.

More recently, he has remixed Tame Impala‘s ‘Borderline’, featured on The Avalanches‘ track ‘We Will Always Love You’ and put his own spin on Paul McCartney‘s ‘Deep Down’, for the recent ‘McCartney III – Imagined’ compilation album.