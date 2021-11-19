Listen to Dirty Hit’s latest signing Wallice come of age on new single ‘Wisdom Tooth’

LA-based singer-songwriter Wallice has released brand new single ‘Wisdom Tooth’ – you can listen to it below.

The new track comes alongside news that she’s signed to celebrated independent label Dirty Hit, where she joins a roster that includes the likes of The 1975, Beabadoobee and Rina Sawayama.

Produced with her close friend and frequent collaborator marinelli, ‘Wisdom Tooth’ hears Wallice, who released her debut EP ‘Off The Rails’ earlier this year, use a dental procedure as an analogy for her coming of age.

“I wrote this song in a session with my long-time collaborator and best friend marinelli the day before I got my wisdom teeth out,” she said in a statement. “The doctor had just called to say that I’d also need a bone graft to fill in the space in my jaw where the tooth used to be. It really shook me up and there was no way we could write a different song after that.

“Getting your wisdom teeth out is an event that many people have to go through, it’s a physical sign of growing up. In the song ‘Wisdom Tooth’, I conflate this experience to getting rid of a person in your life as a milestone of growing up too. It shows that sometimes people can grow apart and though it can be hard, it might be better to leave a relationship or friendship rather than keep on trying to make it work.

She added: “It also talks about how there are little reminders in your life that can bring you back to that person mentally, even though you have moved on.”

You can listen to ‘Wisdom Tooth’ below:

‘Wisdom Tooth’ comes ahead of Wallice’s first headline shows in LA and New York next month. You can check out the dates below:

DECEMBER 2021

7 – The Moroccan, Los Angeles

14 – Baby’s All Right, New York

