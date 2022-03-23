Listen to Disclosure and RAYE’s rousing new garage single ‘Waterfall’

Disclosure have teamed up with RAYE for their new garage driven single ‘Waterfall’ – you can listen to the track below.

The song follows the dance duo’s previous single ‘You’ve Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free’ and is RAYE’s first music of 2022.

“RAYE is such a dream to work with in the studio. Best way to describe her is as a hook machine! You get the beat rolling and vibes going and she gives you like five chorus melody options straight away… she makes writing the way we do so easy & enjoyable,” Disclosure said.

Advertisement

“We all knew within five minutes we were gonna make a UKG summer sunshine banger and that’s exactly what we ended up with. We all had London and it’s beautiful musical history in our hearts that day and we hope that comes across to the listener.”

RAYE added: “This was really the first song Disclosure and I had created together, and everyone loved it, it came together really quickly and organically. The boys led with a garage vibe and I think it’s summertime warm energy! I hope people love it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Meanwhile, Disclosure are set to headline this year’s Boardmasters festival alongside Kings Of Leon, George Ezra.

Cornwall’s surf and music event returns from August 10-14, with Disclosure headlining on the Saturday night (August 13).

The headliners will be joined by the likes of Bastille, Sam Fender, IDLES, Declan McKenna, Freya Ridings, Tom Grennan, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Joy Crookes.

Advertisement

RAYE meanwhile, parted ways with Polydor Records last year, after claiming that the label had refused to release her debut despite signing a four-album deal in 2014.

Since then she has featured on Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Summer Love’ and now Disclosure’s latest single.