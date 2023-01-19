Listen to DMA’S new single ‘Fading Like A Picture’

DMA’S have shared new single ‘Fading Like A Picture’, lifted from their upcoming album ‘How Many Dreams?’

According to a press release, most of ‘Fading Like A Picture’ was written by DMA’S lead vocalist Tommy O’Dell, with guitarist Matthew Mason adding the song’s euphoric riff. “We used the middle-eight from another demo as the chorus”, bandmate Johnny Took explained. “A true DMA’S collaboration.”

The single is accompanied by a music video directed by Harry Welsh. It finds the Sydney trio in a blank white studio space which later bursts with colour courtesy of thermal imaging and green screen effects. Watch that below:

‘Fading Like A Picture’ is the fourth preview to be shared ahead of ‘How Many Dreams?’’s release on March 31. Lead single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’ arrived in August of last year, followed by October’s ‘Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’ and last month’s ‘Olympia’.

“Our palette for [‘How Many Dreams?’] album was a lot broader because we’ve learned so much since our debut”, Took explained when announcing the forthcoming record. “We’ve listened to so much more music between then and now, which has shaped us. It felt like a first outing all over again. The excitement was the same.”

Yesterday (January 18), DMA’S announced a venue upgrade for the upcoming show in London, which will now take place in OVO Arena Wembley on April 21. That performance forms part of the band’s broader tour throughout the UK, which includes stops in Glasgow, Cambridge and Manchester.

While DMA’S surprised-released the EP ‘I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You’ in 2021, the band’s upcoming album will mark their first full-length project since ‘The Glow’ in 2020. In a four-star review, NME described that album as “a bold step forward” and “a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence.”