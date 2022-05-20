Listen to DOBBY’s charged new single ‘Walk Away’

Filipino-Aboriginal rapper DOBBY has released his second new single for the year, a charged cut titled ‘Walk Away’.

The single – which also features First Nations duo The Merindas – is a powerful statement on the erasure of Australia’s Indigenous history and culture. DOBBY’s bars are fast and punchy, backed by a compelling hip-hop beat and layered instrumentals.

In it, he delivers sharp, fiery lines such as “They took away my land and you tell me, ‘Let it go’ / They took away my children and you tell me, ‘Let it go’” and “Who your mob that you came with? / What’s your Nation? / What’s the land that you stand on? / That’s the basics”.

An accompanying music video arrived alongside the single, produced by Rosanna Mach and Benjamin Baggay of Redscope Films. The clip features shots of DOBBY rapping in various settings, including a room of books exploring the pages of history. It finishes with a young Indigenous girl, Rilee, dressed in an ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’ shirt, writing a new history. Watch it below.

“The damage done to our culture and way of life is evident in invisibility; white Australia’s daily mantra of ‘get over it / it was years ago / you’re not black / you’re one of the good ones / let it go’,” DOBBY said in a press statement. “But my existence is resistance, I know who I am, and I represent a fundamental truth that is rising to the surface.”

Speaking about the video, DOBBY said: “The message of ‘Walk Away’ is fierce and focused, and the incredible team at Redscope Films matched the tone exactly. One of my favourite scenes is with little Rilee and the Bull. For this scene I took inspiration from the Fearless Girl statue on Wall Street; this scene gives me shivers every time. I’m so proud of the end result!”

The track follows DOBBY’s first 2022 single, a cut titled ‘Susie Q’, featuring Jackie Brown Junior. It was his first new music since 2020, when he released ‘I Can’t Breathe’ with Barkaa. His last EP arrived in 2018, an eponymous, six-tracker.