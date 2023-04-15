Listen to Doja Cat’s relaxed new remix of SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’

Doja Cat has shared a new remix of SZA‘s ‘Kill Bill’ – listen to it and watch the pair in 8-bit form in the remix’s video below.
‘Kill Bill’ appears on SZA’s chart-topping new album ‘SOS’, and the collaboration follows the pair’s 2021 track ‘Kiss Me More’.
The remix features relaxed, languid new verses from Doja Cat interspersed with SZA’s vocals from the original track.
Alongside the song is a new 8-bit video which sees a cartoon version of Doja Cat fighting off enemies with a ball and chain.
Check out the song and video below.
The new remix arrives soon after Doja Cat teased that she has new music on the way, revealing in the process that all of it will be rap-based because she’s no longer interested in pop.
“No more pop,” she tweeted, expounding on her current tastes as an artist in another reply to a fan: “Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it.”
Doja also addressed those that have criticised her earlier rap material, boldly declaring she agrees with the take that “the majority of [her] rap verses are mid and corny”. She continued: “I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything, I just enjoy making music. But I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t [make rap music] so I will.”
SZA, meanwhile, has announced new tour dates in the UK, Europe and US behind her new album. They follow a US arena tour that kicked off in February, and three more London dates at The O2 were recently added to the run.
Tickets can be found here. Check out a full list of dates below.
JUNE 2023
1 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
5 – Paris, Accor Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
9 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
11 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
13 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
17 – London, O2 Arena
18 – London, O2 Arena
21 – Dublin, 3Arena
SEPTEMBER 2023
20 – Miami, Florida, Kaseya Centre
22 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
24 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena
26 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Centre
28 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena
30 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
OCTOBER 2023
1 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Centre
4 – Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena
6 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre
7 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Centre
10 – Chicago, Illinois, United Centre
11 – St Louis, Missouri, Enterprise Centre
14 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Centre
15 – San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Centre
18 – Denver, Colorado, Ball Arena
19 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Arena
22 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena
23 – Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena
26 – San Francisco, California, Chase Centre
28 – Las Vegas, Nevada, T Mobile Arena
29 – Phoenix, Arizona, Footprint Centre