Listen to Donatachi and Cowgirl Clue team up for new single ‘B2B Heartbeat’

Sydney producer Donatachi has returned today with their latest hyperpop tune, ‘B2B Heartbeat’, with help from Southern California’s Cowgirl Clue.

‘B2B Heartbeat’ marks the second track Donatachi has delivered in 2021, releasing a rework of The Mavis’s 1998 song ‘Cry’ earlier this year.

As for Cowgirl Clue, ‘B2B Heartbeat’ marks her first release of the year. It follows on from the release of her project ‘Icebreaker’ in 2019 and the subsequent remix album which dropped last year.

Listen to ‘B2B Heartbeat’ below.

“Working with Cowgirl Clue was really perfect going into this new era,” Donatachi said of the collaboration in a press statement.

“[We] both wanted to elevate ourselves by making something that honoured our influences while pushing our own sounds forward.”

In a separate statement, Cowgirl Clue said, “Working on ‘B2B Heartbeat’ with Donatachi was like writing ear candy.

“When I first listened to the original instrumental, I instantly fell in love with the track. As we started to exchange ideas back and forth, I knew I wanted the lyrics to resemble the nature of an independent spirit with absolutely no limits, as the song sonically took me to this place.”

While there aren’t any confirmed details of what Donatachi has in store for 2021, they said that they spent the past year reflecting on their work.

“I’ve spent so much time to reflecting and re-evaluating what Donatachi means to me and to the people that listen to my music,” they said.

“It’s always been about creating a world that’s fresh and in some ways alien, but never alienating. Now more than ever I want my music to feel hopeful and aspirational, like a flash forward into a bright and exciting future.”