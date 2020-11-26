Listen to Dope Lemon’s mellow new single ‘Kids Fallin’ In Love’

Dope Lemon – Angus Stone’s musical side project – has released a mellow new single just in time for summer, called ‘Kids Fallin’ In Love’.

Stone has been teasing the single on his social media over the past week, sharing cuts from the film clip and sound grabs of the track.

“Kids Fallin’ In Love is a little love song about allowing yourself to be loved & fall in love,” he captioned one post.

A ‘70s inspired music video for the song is set to premiere over on the Dope Lemon YouTube channel later today (November 27) at 5.30pm AEDT.

In the meantime, you can listen to the new single below:

‘Kids Fallin’ In Love’ marks Stone’s second original release for the year under his Dope Lemon moniker.

Back in July, Stone dropped a collaborative track with fellow New South Wales outfit, Winston Surfshirt. With a run-time of almost six-minutes, ‘Every Day Is A Holiday’ captured the smooth, laid-back sound both artists are known for.

Prior to that, Stone had kicked off 2020 with a cover of The Go-Betweens‘ iconic 1988 hit ‘Streets Of Your Town’. The recording appeared on the bushfire relief compilation album ‘Songs For Australia’, which was curated by his sister, Julia Stone.

Dope Lemon’s sophomore album ‘Smooth Big Cat’ was released last year.