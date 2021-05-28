Listen to Dope Lemon’s smooth new single ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’

Angus Stone has released his first track for the year under his Dope Lemon moniker, sharing smooth new single ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’.

The track made its debut on triple j earlier in the week before it arrived on streaming services today (May 28). Built around upbeat percussion, retro guitar riffs and buttery vocals, the song ties in nicely with Dope Lemon’s signature laidback sound.

Check it out below.

Advertisement

A music video for the track is set to premiere later today over on Dope Lemon’s YouTube channel, with the musician sharing snippets on his social media over the last few days.

So far, scenes have included Dope Lemon stumbling upon an abandoned shed, drinking a mystical looking martini and singing in a white suit drenched in neon lights.

The new single marks Dope Lemon’s first new music since releasing ‘Kids Fallin’ In Love’ late last year. It was one of three singles he dropped in 2020, along with ‘Every Day Is A Holiday’ featuring fellow mellow singer Winston Surfshirt, and a cover of The Go-Betweens ‘Streets Of Your Town’.

He’s set to perform at Sydney’s forthcoming concert series Winter In The Domain, alongside Matt Corby, Thelma Plum, Ball Park Music, Baker Boy, Miiesha and more.

Advertisement

Dope Lemon hasn’t released an album since 2019’s ‘Smooth Big Cat’, the follow-up to his 2016 debut ‘Honey Bones’.