Listen to Du Blonde’s roaring new single ‘Pull The Plug’

Du Blonde has shared a roaring new single called ‘Pull The Plug’ – you can listen to it below.

Taken from the musician’s upcoming new album ‘Homecoming’, the new track follows recent singles ‘I’m Glad That We Broke Up’ with Ezra Furman and ‘Medicated’ featuring Garbage‘s Shirley Manson.

Du Blonde (real name Beth Jeans Houghton) revealed ‘Pull The Plug’ is the first track on the album and “one of my faves”.

“The juicy burp is just for you,” she said on Instagram, referring to the track’s opening seconds. “It’s about being trapped by certain mental health issues and accepting that as part of your being, coming to terms with the fact this will inevitably affect your relationships and being ok with that in the knowledge that someone somewhere will eventually be ok with who you are.”

She added: “ONE WEEK until Homecoming is released, and I might have one more surprise for you before then! Go listen to ‘Pull The Plug’ now!!”

Listen to the new track below:

‘Homecoming’, which arrives on April 2, was written, recorded and produced by Du Blonde over the last year and will be released on her own label, clothing brand and “art house” Daemon.TV.

‘Homecoming’ is Houghton’s first album since 2019’s ‘Lung Bread For Daddy’. Reviewing that record, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said: “Houghton’s control is masterful, not just in translating her thoughts and confusion so pristinely into cracking tunes, but this record is testament to just how undersung she is as a musician.”

