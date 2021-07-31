Listen to DZ Deathrays thrash out a powerful cover of Blur’s ‘Song 2’

DZ Deathrays have shared their fiery take on Blur’s 1997 hit ‘Song 2’, recorded live during a Twitch stream for Amazon Music back in May.

Stylistically, the Brisbane trio stay truthful to Blur’s original mix, injecting it with a surge of their own unique energy in the form of wailing rhythm guitars, shellacking drums and Shane Parsons’ belting yell. There’s a raw, visceral intensity to their performance that breathes new life into ‘Song 2’, making it clear to see why the cover has been a staple of their live set throughout the years.

Listen to DZ Deathrays’ cover of ‘Song 2’ below, then compare it to Blur’s original:

DZ Deathrays join a seemingly neverending list of acts to have put their own spin on ‘Song 2’, which includes – but is certainly not limited to – Enter Shikari, Imagine Dragons, Vampire Weekend, and a train station’s ticket barrier.

The dance-punk outfit are no strangers to covers themselves, either, having recently put their spin on the WAAX track ‘F U’ for a split single release (WAAX, for their part, covered DZ’s ‘Fired Up’), and the N.E.R.D. classic ‘Rock Star’ for triple j’s Like A Version.

DZ Deathrays released their fifth studio album, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, earlier this month via I Oh You. It was flanked by the singles ‘Fired Up’, ‘All Or Nothing’, ‘Fear The Anchor’ (a collaboration with Melbourne genre-bender Ecca Vandal), ‘Make Yourself Mad’ (which the band encouraged fans to cover before its official release), and ‘Golden Retriever’.

NME highlighted the album as one of its top picks for July 2021, with writer David James Young saying: “Much like fellow high-octane delayed sequel F9, ‘Part 2’ is worth the wait.”

The band will launch the LP onstage later this year, with a nine-date headline tour booked for September. Tickets are on sale now from their website, with the run scheduled to kick off in Perth on Friday September 3 before rolling through the Margaret River, Hobart, Adelaide, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, Canberra, Newcastle and Wollongong.