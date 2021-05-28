Listen to East AV3 team up with Raj Mahal for new track ‘Olympics’

Adelaide trio East AV3 have returned today with the release of their second collaboration of 2021, ‘Olympics’, alongside Sydney rapper Raj Mahal.

‘Olympics’ follows on from the trio’s previous cut ‘Do It All Again’ where they enlisted fellow Adelaide singer-songwriter George Alice to help out on vocals.

The song is also Raj Mahal’s first musical output this year, following on from the release of his 2020 EP ‘RAW DAWG’.

‘Olympics’ is accompanied by a music video featuring both acts in front of a green screen showing footage of various Olympic events, and performing the song under a bright green light in an basketball court.

Watch the video for ‘Olympics’, directed by Murli, below:

“The song was formed in Bodega Studios in Sydney. We linked up at the studio, cracked open a case of Pure Blondes, Nic smashed out the beat while the boys started writing,” East AV3 said of the song’s creation in a press statement.

“[By] the time the beat was finished the boys had finished their verses, Raj had laid down the verse in a full take and the boys followed, the energy in the studio was electric and the rest history.

“Raj took the reins and his voice sent chills through our veins.”

East AV3 just wrapped up their most recent headline tour, but will play the Lord Glastone in Sydney’snext month as part of the venue’s weekly ‘BLOOM’ series. Tickets are on sale now.