Listen to Easy Life’s optimistic new song ‘Have A Great Day’

Easy Life have shared their latest single ‘Have A Great Day’ – you can hear the new track below.

The song is the latest preview of the Leicester band’s upcoming debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’, which is now set for release on May 28 via Island Records.

After premiering on Apple Music this afternoon (May 12) Easy Life have now released ‘Have A Great Day’, which you hear in the below video.

Advertisement

The song, as frontman Murray Matravers explains, “stems from my need / desire to always see the positives in every possible situation. There is always a silver lining. The song fantasises over a romantic weekend getaway and concludes joyfully that I had a great time.”

Matravers adds that “there’s a hint of sadness behind the song as it feels, like all good things, the story will be short-lived and fleeting.

“Nonetheless, for the time being at least, we are at the beach sipping our favourite drink and everything else doesn’t matter one little bit.”

Easy Life have started to assemble a busy live schedule, with a record store tour booked in for the summer prior to a headline UK and European tour which kicks off in the former in November.

Advertisement

The band will also perform at Slowthai’s one-day festival Happyland, which is set to take place in September.