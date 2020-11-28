Listen to Eddie Van Halen cover Jimi Hendrix in new unearthed demo

A new Jimi Hendrix cover by Eddie Van Halen has been unearthed – listen below.

The version of ‘Axis: Bold As Love’ track ‘If 6 Was 9’ has been dug up and remastered by keyboardist David Garfield, and appears on his new EP ‘Guitar Heros OTB, Vol. 1.’.

Van Halen died last month following a battle with throat cancer, and Garfield spoke to Guitar World about how the new cover came about.

According to Garfield, he and Van Halen met at a cigar bar and Garfield asked the late guitarist if he wanted to contribute to a tribute he was putting together for Toto drummer Jeff Porcaro, with Van Halen responding with a “resounding yes”.

Listen to Eddie Van Halen’s ‘If 6 Was 9’ cover via Guitar World here.

“I went up to his house to work on the tracks with him, and he was so cool,” Garfield said of the experience. “We bonded as keyboard players, too. … We continued to stay in touch, and often he would call me out of the blue, asking for help with keyboard related stuff. I even found a guy to travel with him on tour and play additional parts offstage, as well as be his keyboard tech.”

Speaking of Van Halen’s death, he added: “I’m sure sorry we lost him way too soon; I was hoping to collaborate with him again. Rest in peace, my brother Ed.”

Wolfgang recently detailed his father’s battles with illness in the years leading up to his death.

Wolfgang recently revealed that, prior to the deterioration in his father’s health, plans were in place for a “classic line-up” Van Halen reunion tour, which the band’s manager Irving Azoff discussed last month.

Earlier this month, Slash, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello honoured Van Halen at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.