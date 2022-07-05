Listen to Eggy’s new single ‘The Luckiest Girl in the World’

Melbourne’s Eggy have shared new single ‘The Luckiest Girl in the World’, the final to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘With Gusto’ ahead of its arrival later this month.

In a statement, the band called the song “a reflection on our relationship to time as a privilege, presence, and measurement”. “The track is intended to represent how your action at any one point is happening and passing at the same time,” they continued. “It can be stressful to examine the minutiae of life, but it’s also a privilege in being able to do that.”

‘The Luckiest Girl in the World’ arrives alongside a video that syncs the band’s off-kilter, idiosyncratic pop with grainy, 2000s VHS footage – starring the band’s “most nearest and dearest in their talent show era”. Watch that below:

Eggy announced ‘With Gusto’ back in May alongside its lead single, ‘A Toast to Good Health’. A further two singles followed, entitled ‘Magic 8 Ball’ and ‘Fill in the Blanks’. The follow-up to their 2020 debut ‘Bravo!’ is set to arrive on July 22 via Flightless, and was recorded with producer John Lee at his Phaedra Studios.

“We really wanted to make something that was bigger and bolder than we’ve done in the past… almost as though it could only be played by an orchestra,” the band said when announcing the album. “Life’s a beautiful hot mess of conflicting emotions, and these songs attempt to capture a sliver of that.”