Listen to Eliza & The Delusionals’ catchy new single, ‘YOU’

Brisbane indie-rockers Eliza & The Delusionals have shared a new single, ‘YOU’, alongside the surprise announcement of two headline shows pencilled in for this weekend.

Following their October single ‘Sentimental’ (which itself chased a five-track EP released last March, ‘A State Of Living In An Objective Reality’), the new track was inspired by the buoyant and summery pop tunes of the late ‘90s, complete with a sample of turntables scratching to accent the verses.

Watch the music video for ‘YOU’ below.

In a press statement, guitarist Kurt Skuse said that “‘YOU’ was written as a point of view type situation of any type of relationship where you just can’t possibly do enough for a person, only to have them give nothing in return and pretty much throw it back in your face.

“Essentially watching someone fall apart and knowing there’s nothing more you can do to help. That’s why it’s called ‘YOU’, it’s for you.”

The track – produced by Kon Kersting, best known for his work with Tones And I – was released alongside a Nick Maguire-directed music video, which furthers the ‘90s influence explored in the music.

“We were lucky enough to be able to film the video in a warehouse at Screen QLD,” the band said, “Which was really handy as we had multiple large sets to build. It was great for that because we had more than enough space to work out of.

“We wanted it to be inspired by the 90’s/2000’s outfit and style wise, and we wanted it to have something that was nostalgic but with a fresh feel to it.”

In support of ‘YOU’, Eliza & The Delusionals will perform two intimate live shows in Queensland this weekend. Though a Sydney show scheduled for tonight has been cancelled due to restrictions imposed by a recent COVID-19 case, the two remaining hometown shows are all set to go ahead. The band are also set to support The Vanns on a national tour starting next month.

Eliza & The Delusionals’ QLD tour dates:

MAY

Saturday 8 – Brisbane, Felons Barrell Hall

Sunday 9 – Gold Coast, Echoes of Gold @ HOTA