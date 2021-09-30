Listen to Eminem team up with Skylar Grey, Polo G and Mozzy for new ‘Venom 2’ song

Eminem‘s new song with Skylar Grey – which also features Polo G and Mozzy – for the Venom 2 soundtrack has been released – you can listen to ‘Last One Standing’ below.

The track will feature in the upcoming Marvel Comics film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the Tom Hardy-starring Venom of 2018.

After being teased by the rapper yesterday (September 29), Eminem’s feature on ‘Last One Standing’ has now been released.

The Skylar Grey track also features Polo G and Mozzy, with Grey saying of the song: “Over the past year I’ve been very selective about the projects I work on, outside of working on my album. I’ve really been putting focus on finding the right collaborations and the right film/TV projects. The way this song came together was kind of the perfect storm.”

Grey added: “Venom is one of my favourite superheroes because he’s an antihero and I relate to that. Also Tom Hardy is one of my favourite actors. So I’m honoured to be a part of this.”

Eminem previously contributed his ‘Kamikaze’ track ‘Venom’ to the 2018 film of the same name.

Yesterday saw Eminem opening a new pop-up diner called Mom’s Spaghetti in his native Detroit.

The name of the restaurant was inspired by the lyrics from his 2002 hit ‘Lose Yourself’, which featured on the 8 Mile soundtrack: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”