Listen to Emma Donovan and the Putbacks’ new song ‘Love Without Limit’

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks have shared new single ‘Love Without Limit’, the second to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Under These Streets’ ahead of its arrival next month.

The piano-led ballad from Donovan and her band is a passionate meditation on community and perseverance, foregrounded by languorous chords and the singer’s heartfelt vocals – “a simple message of looking back at what you have learned in life,” she explains.

“Sure, there have been many times where I’ve felt knocked down, disrespected or disappointed but this doesn’t have to be an ongoing theme to life. It’s about pulling my socks up and keeping on, keeping on and continuing life in the best way possible.”

Listen to ‘Love Without Limit’ below:

Donovan and the Putbacks announced ‘Under These Streets’ last month alongside lead single ‘Out the Door’. The album is set to arrive on September 17 via Heavy Machinery Records.

It will be released as part of Flash Forward, a forthcoming arts project by the City of Melbourne and Heavy Machinery, which will see new work by 40 visual artists and 40 live premieres presented in 40 of Melbourne’s CBD laneways in 2021.

The full set of commissioned original music will be released on vinyl by Heavy Machinery over the coming months. Other artists who’ll release albums as part of the project include HTRK, Mindy Meng Wang and Female Wizard.

Donovan’s last album was 2020’s ‘Crossover’, a finalist in last year’s Australian Music Prize shortlist that went on to win Best Independent Soul/R&B Album at the AIR Independent Music Awards earlier this month.