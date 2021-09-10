Listen to Fangz get angsty on belting new single ‘I Don’t Like Me’

Sydney quartet Fangz have returned with a punchy new single titled ‘I Don’t Like Me’, landing as their third for the year.

Described as “a tip of the hat to ’90s skate punk-rock”, the new cut rages on with sharp, distorted guitars, thrashing percussion and an angsty, impassioned vocal performance. On its explosive chorus, frontman Joshua Cottreau yells: “Giving up / It’s all too much / Something is missing, it’s not enough.”

The track was produced by Stevie Knight (Yours Truly, Stand Atlantic, The Dead Love) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath), both of whom also worked with Fangz on their previous two singles.

A press release notes that Fangz will drop a film clip for ‘I Don’t Like Me’ in the coming weeks. For now, take a listen to a stream of the track below:

One of the group’s more introspective numbers, Cottreau said ‘I Don’t Like Me’ was about “the version of ourselves we publicly present in order to hide our true experience and what we’re really going through”.

He continued: “It touches on our personal issues as well as the passing of close friends that lost their own battles with depression. This song is for anyone that is not ok and feels isolated. Just know you are not alone and you are loved.”

‘I Don’t Like Me’ follows ‘Prove Me Wrong’ and ‘Self Medicate’ as Fangz’s third standalone single to be released in 2021. The tracks follow up on their second EP, ‘But No Thanks’, which hit streaming platforms last July.