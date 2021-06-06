Listen to Fangz tackle racism on their ripping new single ‘Prove Me Wrong’

Sydney-based punk band Fangz have released a powerful new single, ‘Prove Me Wrong’.

The track was produced by Stevie Knight (Yours Truly, Stand Atlantic, The Dead Love), and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Hands Like Houses, Underoath).

A music video has been confirmed for release in the coming weeks. In the meantime, take a listen to ‘Prove Me Wrong’ below:

‘Prove Me Wrong’ was written following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in the US, and was inspired by the Malcolm X quote, “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed and loving the people who are doing the oppressing”.

“For the first time, I heard friends actually discussing and being confronted with world issues,” bassist Jameel Majam – who comes from Indian and South African descent, his father formerly involved with the African National Congress – said in a press statement.

“A close friend said, ‘I don’t see colour,’ which made me think, ‘Well, then you don’t see others experience or struggle’. Another friend said, ‘The system is broken,’ instead of recognising [that] the system isn’t broken; the system is working exactly as it was designed to.

“It eventually dawned on me 90 per cent of our media is controlled by one person. We’re taught to actively read the news growing up as that’s what ‘adults’ do and that is what ‘smart’ people do – but if we only ingest corporate media on a regular basis, then we will only be hearing one side of the story.

“We’re living in an age where we have the greatest access to knowledge ever – we can’t just accept everything we read. We must challenge everything, ourselves and our own perspectives.”

‘Prove Me Wrong’ comes as Fangz’s second release for 2021, following the single ‘Self Medicate’ in February. The band released their latest EP, ‘But No Thanks’, last July.

Fangz will take ‘Prove Me Wrong’ to the stage next month, with a trio of headline dates locked in for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Tickets for the shows in Melbourne and Sydney are on sale now via MoshTix, with Brisbane tickets available from Eventbrite.

Fangz’s ‘Prove Me Wrong’ tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 9 – Melbourne, Gaso Upstairs

Saturday 10 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Friday 30 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge