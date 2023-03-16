Listen to Feist’s captivating new single ‘Borrow Trouble’

Feist has released ‘Borrow Trouble’, the enchanting new single taken from her upcoming album, ‘Multitudes’. Check it out below.

The song marks the fourth single to be taken from the Canadian singer-songwriter’s upcoming sixth studio album, and was written as a way to reflect explore the pursuit of idealism.

“[The song] began as a contemplative acoustic morality tale and shape shifted itself into the sound of trouble itself,” she explained. “It’s a mess that holds its own logic.”

She continued: “It’s the convincing cacophony that thoughts can be. It saws away at you until your overwhelm pops an air supply in the form of another idea, a solution that starts with accepting there’s no such thing as perfection.”

Initiating with a simple, stripped-back acoustic guitar, ‘Borrow Trouble’ offers possibly the most introspective track released from the upcoming album, which is set for release on April 14. The intriguing music video to accompany the track was co-directed by Feist, along with Mary Rozzi, Colby Richardson, and Heather Goodchild.

‘Multitudes’ marks the singer’s first album since 2017’s ‘Pleasure’. Announced last month, Feist also unveiled the three lead singles: the stripped-back ‘Hiding Out In The Open’, the more experimental ‘In Lightning’ and the emotional ‘Love Who We Are Meant To’.

Previously, the musician said that the upcoming release was written in the wake of both her daughter’s birth and her father’s death, which both occurred within a short amount of time.

Later this year, Feist is set to play a series of live performances across North America. Kicking off in Wisconsin in May, the tour will include shows in Chicago, Nashville and New York, before drawing to a close on May 18 with a one-off performance in Canada. Dates and remaining tickets are available here.

Last year, the musician embarked on a series of live shows supporting Arcade Fire during their WE tour. Back in September, however, she withdrew from the event following allegations against the band’s frontman, Win Butler.

“I can’t continue,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I was never here to stand for or with Arcade Fire. I was here to stand on my own two feet on a stage, a place I’ve grown to feel I belong and I’ve earned as my own.”