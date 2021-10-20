Listen to Fergus James’ poignant new single ‘Fall Short’

Sydney singer-songwriter Fergus James has shared his latest single, ‘Fall Short’, a tender coming-of-age tale delivered through radiant acoustic guitars and soaring vocal melodies.

Described as “an ode to personal failure”, the new track tackles themes of doubt and self-deprecation, with James opening up on the chorus: “What If I fall short of what I’m meant to be? / What if the world this time’s catching up with me?”

‘Fall Short’ arrives alongside a film clip directed by Allday and Mallrat collaborator Rory Pippan, which follows a sprawling cast of characters living through their various realities. Take a look at it below:

In a press release, James described the video’s concept as “a snapshot of various individuals and their lives”, with each subject telling their own “stories of falling in and out of love, tales of loss and a connection or disassociation with something greater”.

He continued: “It’s a moving artwork with a tangible depiction of the human condition, in all of its beauty and despair.”

As for the song itself, James said that he interprets ‘Fall Short’ as “[a] symbol of not only my artistic journey but my personal journey thus far”, and “a declaration of me coming into my own”.

The song was written and produced by James in tandem with fellow Sydneysider Dylan Nash (Angus & Julia Stone, Gretta Ray), with the end product being, in James’ own words: “some of my most honest and self-aware lyrics to date”.

‘Fall Short’ is James’ third single for the year, following ‘Slow Separation’ last month, and ‘Backseat’ – which he described as “the beginning of a chapter in my artistic life that feels like it’s been a long time coming” – back in July.

Earlier in the year, James collaborated with Bliss n Eso for the track ‘Know Yourself’, released on the hip-hop outfit’s new album ‘The Sun’.

He also made an appearance on triple j’s Like a Version segment last June, linking up with Polish Club’s David Novak to cover the Benee track ‘Soaked’. For his original song, he performed last year’s standalone single ‘Good Man’.