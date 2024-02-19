Listen to Fever 333’s blistering new single ‘Ready Rock’

Fever 333 have shared a blistering new single titled ‘Ready Rock’ – check it out below.

The track marks the latest single to be shared from the American band’s forthcoming album. At time of writing, the title of the upcoming LP is still unknown, however, it is set to arrive later in 2024 via Century Media.

In ‘Ready Rock’, frontman Jason Aalon Butler and co. play homage to the Black artists who founded rock n’ roll, and use their signature heavy sound to shed light on the musicians that came before them but were denied due credit.

Advertisement

“With this month (February) being Black History Month, ‘Ready Rock’ pays homage to black artists of the past that unequivocally built rock n’ roll into what it is today. Fever bring light to the lineage of iconic rock sounds and sonics that have often gone uncredited to their proper black creators, with the assertion, Rock Music is Black Music,” reads a press release.

‘Ready Rock’ was produced by Fever 333, and features co-production from both the Grammy Award-winning Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem) and Glassjaw’s Justin Beck. Check it out below.

The newly shared single also marks the second track to be shared from the group following a major line-up change last year.

Following the departures of guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta, Butler recruited Thomas Pridgen (The Mars Volta) as the new drummer, viral sensation April Kae on bass, and Brandon Davis on guitar, to form the revamped line-up.

The first track they shared was ‘$wing’, which arrived back in May 2023 and marked their first new music in three years.

Advertisement

Currently, Fever 333 are embarking on a series of live shows with Enter Shikari as part of the latter’s UK and European tour. The dates are set to continue up until the end of the month, with the final scheduled show taking place in Munich, Germany next Wednesday (February 28). Visit here for remaining tickets.

As of now, Butler and Co. only have one show planned for North America – a slot at Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin on July 20.

In other Fever 333 news, last month the frontman joined forces with Enter Shikari once again, this time sharing a collaborative track called ‘Losing My Grip’.