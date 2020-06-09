Listen to FEVER 333’s new Blondie-sampling song ‘SUPREMACY’

FEVER 333 have shared the studio version of their new track ‘SUPREMACY’ after it was debuted during their recent Black Lives Matter live-stream.

The California trio broadcasted their Long Live The Innocent event via YouTube last week in the wake of George Floyd’s death, with the aim of showing “solidarity with the communities across the USA protesting for justice”.

On Sunday (June 7), FEVER 333 released ‘SUPREMACY’ officially to streaming platforms – listen below.

The timely, sub-three-minute cut opens with the lines: “Born into a world / Where we’re dying to be free / But we’re living underneath their supremacy“.

As the band notes on Twitter, this introduction melody is an “interpolation of [KRS-One’s] ‘Step Into A World’ which was an interpolation of [Blondie‘s] ‘Rapture’.” You can see that post below.

Interpolation of @IAmKRSOne's "Step Into A World" which was an interpolation of @BlondieOfficial's "Rapture" 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/Qoj9LsqVQp — FEVER 333 (@fever333) June 8, 2020

Addressing viewers at the start of the Long Live The Innocent event, frontman Jason Aalon Butler spoke of “the violence against black bodies, brown bodies, immigrant bodies in America and throughout the world”, adding: “This is a power dynamic and it’s been leveraged against people for generations.”

Those tuning in to FEVER 333’s stream were also prompted to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter.

Since George Floyd’s death, protests have erupted across the US, UK and around the globe, with a large number of well-known artists also expressing their outrage over the issue of racial injustice.

Most recently, The Killers shared a new version of ‘Land Of The Free’ in tribute to Floyd, while Lady Gaga reflected on what she believes is “a pivotal moment in [the US’] evolution”, adding: “Change will happen and it will be for the better.”