Listen to Finneas’ rousing new single ‘American Cliché’

Finneas has shared his new song ‘American Cliché’ – you can listen to the track below.

‘American Cliché’ has been part of the musician and producer’s live set for some time, but this is the first time that a studio version of the track has been recorded and officially released.

Marking his first release of 2021, Finneas’ ‘American Cliché’ has been released a day earlier than expected after last week’s announcement promised it would arrive tomorrow (February 5).

You can hear Finneas’ ‘American Cliché’ below.

‘American Cliché’ follows on from Finneas’ recent singles ‘Another Year’, ‘Where The Poison Is’ and ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’.

Finneas is also working with his sister Billie Eilish on her new album, which is currently in the works. In her latest update to fans that was posted overnight, Eilish appeared to signal that new music would be on the way soon – captioning an in-the-studio image with the words “almost done”.

Last week, Jared Leto recalled how he contemplated signing up Billie Eilish and Finneas before their rise to fame.

The Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman and actor also revealed that he invited Eilish and Finneas to perform at a small party at his home, which Leonardo DiCaprio attended.

“I said, ‘Hey, will you guys come and play a couple of songs?’ and they were, like, ‘Yeah, sure’. They showed up with a Guitar Center p.a. and played the most heartbreakingly beautiful music with, like, you know, it shouldn’t have sounded that good – it was impossible that it sounded that good,” he said.