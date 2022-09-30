Listen to First Aid Kit’s sweet new single ‘Turning Onto You’

First Aid Kit have shared their new single ‘Turning Onto You’, the latest to be taken from their upcoming fifth studio album ‘Palomino’ – listen below.

The Swedish sisters – Klara and Johanna Söderberg – returned in June with the single ‘Angel’, their first new music in three years.

‘Angel’ was the first taster of ‘Palomino’, which is set to be released on November 4 via Columbia. The album was then previewed by another new track, ‘Out Of My Head’. ‘Palomino’ can be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.

Advertisement

Speaking of their latest single, the duo said: “‘Turning Onto You from Palomino is out now! A sweet love song. When recording this we wanted to achieve that old school ‘country soul’ sound.

“It was truly a team effort with an amazing brass section by Goran Kajfês and Per Johansson, a laid-back groove by Moussa Fadera, and killer George Harrison-slide guitar by Daniel Bengtson. Hope you like this one.”

Discussing their new album in a statement, the duo said: “This is the first record we’ve recorded in Sweden since we made our debut album ‘The Big Black & The Blue’ 12 years ago! We worked with Swedish producer Daniel Bengtson at his lovely studio Studio Rymden in Stockholm. It was such a fun experience. We really let the recording take time, we didn’t want to rush it.”

They added: “We took inspiration from all over the place – old acts such as Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, Tom Petty, T Rex, Elton John but also Angel Olsen, Whitney, and Big Thief. The title is a reference to freedom, learning how to stand on your own two feet. Growing older and feeling more comfortable in your own skin. Riding off on a Palomino!”

First Aid Kit’s UK tour will begin on November 28 in Glasgow, running for seven nights and ending up in London at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on December 8.

Advertisement

See the dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER

28 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

30 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

DECEMBER

2 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

3 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

5 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

6 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

8 – London, Eventim Apollo