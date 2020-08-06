Listen to FKA Twigs team up with rapper 645AR on ‘Sum Bout U’

FKA Twigs has teamed up with TikTok rapper 645AR on new track ‘Sum Bout U’ – listen to it below.

On the new record, Twigs and 645AR exchange high-pitched vocals in the “squeak rap” style that the TikTok star is known for.

“I’m bringing real R&B back,” the rapper told HotNewHipHop in May. “Shout out to FKA twigs.”

Twigs’ latest collaboration follows last month’s ‘Ego Death’, which saw the singer team up with Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Skrillex.

Watch the video for ‘Sum Bout U’ below:

Meanwhile, FKA Twigs has launched a GoFundMe campaign for sex workers facing a loss of income in the wake of COVID-19.

In a post to Instagram on August 4, the avant-pop singer drew on her own experience in the industry to highlight the importance of the cause, and wrote that the initiative aims to destigmatise the profession in the public eye, working toward protections and rights for sex workers.

“I was 19 when I learnt my first pole move, I learnt a back hook spin from a stripper when I was working as a hostess in a gentleman’s club,” Twigs said.

“I feel like now is the time for me to step forward, pay respect, and shine a light on the challenges facing sex workers, especially during these uncertain times.”

Last month, FKA Twigs shared a new short film called ‘We Are The Womxn’.

Created as part of with WeTransfer’s WePresent series, the film explores “the dynamic healing of womxn of colour,” following twigs to her 2019 performance at the Afropunk Festival in Atlanta.