Listen to Flo Milli’s new single ‘Ice Baby’

Flo Milli has released new single ‘Ice Baby’, her first solo single since ‘Roaring 20s’ came at the start of 2021 – listen below.

Following the release of her mixtape ‘Ho, why is you here?’ in 2020, the Alabama rapper has released a string of collaborations with the likes of Destiny Rogers, YungManny and Rich The Kid but has now returned with solo single ‘Ice Baby’.

The track, produced by Brad!, brettonthebeat and Slade and released via RCA Records, was launched last week with a live performance before the studio version dropped earlier today (November 1). Listen to the track here and check out the accompanying video below.

“The reason I’m different, I do what you don’t. You do what you can and I do what I want. The second that I get turned off then it’s on,” raps Milli on the track.

Milli was meant to perform at Post Malone’s Posty Fest 2021 alongside the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Turnstile and Polo G before the event was cancelled just two weeks after it was announced.

Last month, Rico Nasty teased a collaboration with Flo Milli. On Rico’s TikTok account, the rapper posted a clip where she pretends to play Red Light Green Light, the childhood game from Netflix show Squid Game alongside the caption, “POV: they play your song with Flo Milli in Squid Games”

The collab would follow on from Nasty surprise releasing five songs earlier this year on her SoundCloud page: ‘Switch Places’, ‘Grow Up’, ‘Cotton Candy’, ‘Show Me Your Love’, and ‘How Ya Feel’.

Earlier this year, Nasty also performed a guitar-heavy set for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. The five-song set saw Nasty backed by an all-female band.