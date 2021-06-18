Listen to Floodlights’ reflective new single ‘The More I Am’

Floodlights have released a 7″ single featuring new song ‘The More I Am’ along with the previously-released ‘Overflowing Cup’.

The tracks mark the first new music from the Melbourne jangle-pop quartet since they released debut album ‘From a View’ last year. Both see the band exploring “narratives of ingrained cultural views, personal doubt, and self reflection.”

Listen to ‘The More I Am’ below – the band’s new 7″ is available on streaming platforms as well as available for both digital and physical purchase here on their Bandcamp page.

Floodlights are set to kick off a 7″ tour this weekend with a sold-out show in Eltham. The band currently have dates booked in Currumbin, Melbourne, Castlemaine, Sydney and Wombarra – see those below.

They’re also set to perform as part of the second annual Nine Lives Festival in Brisbane in August alongside the likes of Stella Donnelly, Mildlife and Tropical Fuck Storm.

Floodlights’ debut album ‘From a View’ arrived nearly a year ago in July 2020, and was previewed with singles like ‘Matter of Time’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘Thanks for Understanding’.

“The ideas behind the lyrics were often prompted through conversations and interactions that took place in different settings,” the band said of the album upon its announcement. “Some of the key themes in ‘From a View’ revolve around identity, personal cross-roads, and the misuse of power.”

Floodlights’ 2021 winter tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 19 – Eltham, Eltham Pub (sold out)

Sunday 27 – Currumbin, Dust Temple



JULY

Friday 9 – Melbourne, The Curtin (early and late shows)

Saturday 10 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

AUGUST

Friday 6 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground (sold out)

Sunday 8 – Wombarra, Wombarra Bowls Club (sold out)

Saturday 28 – Brisbane, Nine Lives Festival