Listen to Flowerkid’s emotive new single ‘It’s Happening Again’, featuring KUČKA

Sydney singer-songwriter Flowerkid – aka Flynn Jorge Sant – has shared a captivating new single titled ‘It’s Happening Again’, featuring guest vocals from singer KUČKA.

The track was released alongside a stylistic music video, directed by Barun Chatterjee, in which Sant fights through a series of distressing scenarios. Take a look at it below:

Officially released today (July 1), following its debut on triple j’s Good Nights program last night, ‘It’s Happening Again’ is another striking emo-pop offering from the 20-year-old, who wrings his heart out over an atmospheric bed of reverberant keys and breakbeat-influenced percussion.

In a particularly poignant verse, Sant sings: “I remember thinking / Yeah, I know where I’ll be / Dead by the age of 23 / I said I’d never love me / But then I saw my mum at my feet / A sight I can never unsee.”

‘It’s Happening Again’ lands as our first slice of Flowerkid material for 2021. It’s also the second release to come from Sant since he signed to Warner Music in 2020, following the standalone single ‘Miss Andry’ which was released September last year.

The song is also the fourth track Sant has released altogether. He’d earlier made his breakthrough as Flowerkid with the 2018 single, ‘Boy With The Winfields And The Wild Heart’.