Listen to Fontaines D.C.’s hypnotic new track ‘Televised Mind’

Fontaines D.C. have shared a new track called ‘Televised Mind’ – you can listen to it below.

The Dublin band are set to release their second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ on July 31 via Partisan, and have so far shared its title track as well as ‘I Don’t Belong’.

Today (June 30), ‘Televised Mind’ was given its first spin by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music before arriving on streaming platforms.

“All your laughter pissed away/ All your sadness pissed away/ Now you don’t care what they say/ Nor do I“, frontman Grian Chatten sings over a brooding instrumental.

Describing the cut, the musician revealed that it “is about the echo chamber, and how personality gets stripped away by surrounding approval”.

“People’s opinions get reinforced by constant agreement, and we’re robbed of our ability to feel wrong,” he explained. “We’re never really given the education of our own fallibility. People feign these great beliefs in order to appear trendy, as opposed to independently arriving at their own thoughts.”

Chatten went on to reveal that Fontaines D.C. had been “listening to a lot of The Prodigy and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, specifically their song ‘Open Heart Surgery'” before penning ‘Television Mind’, adding: “I was interested in extrapolating those types of chord progressions and capturing this droning, hypnotic feel.”

‘Televised Mind’ arrives with an official blue-filtered video directed by Hugh Mulhern.

This comes after Fontaines D.C. announced an extensive run of European tour dates for next year, having also recently confirmed a string of UK shows.

Fontaines D.C. will play:

MARCH 2021

10 – Madrid, La Riviera

11 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

12 – Lyon, Transfer Festival

13 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

15 – Zurich, Dynamo

16 – Munich, Backstage Werk

18 – Prague, Roxy

19 – Berlin, Astra

20 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

22 – Copenhagen, Vega

23 – Oslo, Vulkan Arena

24 – Stockholm, Debaser

26 – Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

27 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

29 – Lille, L’Aeronef

30 – Antwerp, Trix

31 – Utrecht, Tivolivredenburg Ronda

APRIL 2021

1 – Paris, Olympia

MAY 2021

7 – Manchester, Academy

10 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

11 – Leeds, O2 Academy

12 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

14 – Glasgow, Barrowland

17 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

18 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

20 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

21 – Cardiff, Great Hall

22 – Bristol, O2 Academy

24 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

25 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

27 – London, Alexandra Palace