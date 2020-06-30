Listen to Fontaines D.C.’s hypnotic new track ‘Televised Mind’

Fontaines D.C. have shared a new track called ‘Televised Mind’ – you can listen to it below.
The Dublin band are set to release their second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ on July 31 via Partisan, and have so far shared its title track as well as ‘I Don’t Belong’.
Today (June 30), ‘Televised Mind’ was given its first spin by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music before arriving on streaming platforms.
“All your laughter pissed away/ All your sadness pissed away/ Now you don’t care what they say/ Nor do I“, frontman Grian Chatten sings over a brooding instrumental.
Describing the cut, the musician revealed that it “is about the echo chamber, and how personality gets stripped away by surrounding approval”.
“People’s opinions get reinforced by constant agreement, and we’re robbed of our ability to feel wrong,” he explained. “We’re never really given the education of our own fallibility. People feign these great beliefs in order to appear trendy, as opposed to independently arriving at their own thoughts.”
Chatten went on to reveal that Fontaines D.C. had been “listening to a lot of The Prodigy and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, specifically their song ‘Open Heart Surgery'” before penning ‘Television Mind’, adding: “I was interested in extrapolating those types of chord progressions and capturing this droning, hypnotic feel.”
‘Televised Mind’ arrives with an official blue-filtered video directed by Hugh Mulhern.
This comes after Fontaines D.C. announced an extensive run of European tour dates for next year, having also recently confirmed a string of UK shows.
Fontaines D.C. will play:
MARCH 2021
10 – Madrid, La Riviera
11 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
12 – Lyon, Transfer Festival
13 – Milan, Magazzini Generali
15 – Zurich, Dynamo
16 – Munich, Backstage Werk
18 – Prague, Roxy
19 – Berlin, Astra
20 – Hamburg, Gruenspan
22 – Copenhagen, Vega
23 – Oslo, Vulkan Arena
24 – Stockholm, Debaser
26 – Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
27 – Cologne, Live Music Hall
29 – Lille, L’Aeronef
30 – Antwerp, Trix
31 – Utrecht, Tivolivredenburg Ronda
APRIL 2021
1 – Paris, Olympia
MAY 2021
7 – Manchester, Academy
10 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
11 – Leeds, O2 Academy
12 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
14 – Glasgow, Barrowland
17 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
18 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
20 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
21 – Cardiff, Great Hall
22 – Bristol, O2 Academy
24 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
25 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
27 – London, Alexandra Palace